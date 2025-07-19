Brayan Ceballos News: In starting XI Saturday
Ceballos (upper body) is in the starting lineup for the weekend clash against Orlando City.
Ceballos avoided a serious injury, so he'll aim to play most of the match. The center-back usually racks up multiple clearances and several passes per game. However, his team has been vulnerable at the back in recent weeks. His inclusion in the lineup will leave Wyatt Omsberg on the bench for now.
