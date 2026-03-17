Brayan Ceballos News: Nets brace in win

Ceballos scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 6-1 victory against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Ceballos's two first half goals led the New England attack Sunday as they ran roughshod over Cincinnati in a 6-1 victory. In addition to his goals, the central defender contributed one tackle (one won), one interception, five clearances and three blocks to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Ceballos scored just once across 29 appearances (29 starts).