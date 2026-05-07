Brayan Ceballos News: Ready to play

Ceballos (thigh) is expected to return to the field Saturday against Philadelphia Union, with coach Marko Mitrovic saying "Both Matt [Polster] and Brayan [Ceballos] had a full week of training with the team. They're good to go this weekend.", Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Ceballos has trained with the team and could finally see game action following a three-week absence. The defender was a regular starter earlier this season, tallying 29 clearances, nine interceptions, seven tackles and 12 blocks over six matches played. He'll look to replace Ethan Kohler at center-back as soon as he's cleared for significant minutes.