Brayan Ceballos News: Unlucky results in loss

Ceballos recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Ceballos put in a strong showing against Cincinnati on Saturday, but came up empty. In 90 minutes played, the central defender hit the woodwork with one of his three shot attempts, won the most duels in the match with 11, won two of his three tackles, and made 12 clearances. Despite his unfortunate shot attempt, Ceballos was a stalwart in defense and New England will need him to be so again this Saturday against Atlanta.