Brayan Garnica headshot

Brayan Garnica News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Garnica assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Monterrey.

Garnica made his first start since early January and just his second of the Clausura, providing the assist for Emiliano Gomez's lone goal. It marked his second assist in 25 appearances since joining Puebla, with only four of those outings coming as a starter.

Brayan Garnica
Puebla
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