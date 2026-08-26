Brayan Garnica News: Assists in victory

Garnica assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Santos Laguna.

Garnica made his most impactful contribution of the season, delivering a well-placed cross into the box that Carlos Baltazar finished from the top of the area. Starting and playing 80 minutes, he has shown consistent forward involvement, with six passes into the final third across his three appearances this season, and his next fixture against America, who sit first in the standings, will be a difficult but meaningful opportunity to build on that form.