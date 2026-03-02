Brayan Garnica News: Assists off bench in win
Garnica assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Atletico San Luis.
Garnica headed the ball into the six-yard box to set up Esteban Lozano on a set piece in the 90th minute against the Potosinos. It was the winger's first goal or assist in the entire 2025/26 period, and he created multiple scoring chances for the third time over that span. He hasn't played more than 12 minutes in a game since Jan. 13, with Edgar Guerra and Kevin Velasco getting the most consistent opportunities, but the impact in Saturday's match could help Garnica push for increased action.
