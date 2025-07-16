Brayan Garnica News: Not in club's plans

Garnica won't be considered by Puebla in the Apertura 2025 campaign, Sporting Director Rafael Garcia said in a press conference.

Garnica fell short of expectations in six months with the second-to-last team in the Clausura standings. Prior to that, he had posted high numbers of crosses for Necaxa, averaging 5.3 deliveries (1.9 accurate) and 1.7 chances created per contest. However, it's now unlikely he'll return to a meaningful role in any Liga MX squad in the near future. Meanwhile, Edgar Guerra is expected to feature on Puebla's right wing.