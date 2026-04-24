Brayan Garnica News: Scores, gets sent off in finale

Garnica received a red card after scoring one goal in the first half during Friday's meeting with Queretaro.

Garnica capitalized on an easy chance after taking advantage of a defensive error in the 10th minute, but he committed a foul that led to his dismissal in the 16th against Gallos. He'll be suspended for the opening match of the Apertura 2026 campaign and could play again in the second week of that tournament. While he wasn't heavily involved over the Clausura season and moved to a starting role only when both Edgar Guerra (suspension) and Kevin Velasco (undisclosed) were ineligible, Garnica notched a goal and an assist over his latest two starts.