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Brayan Vera Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Vera didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to a knee issue, Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses reports.

Vera has missed only one of the first seven MLS games of the 2026 season, so his absence would reduce the team's usual defensive power. However, his status is unclear ahead of upcoming matchups. He appeared in a central spot over his most recent starts, so Brandan Craig and Tomas Aviles could be viable alternatives to take his place.

Brayan Vera
CF Montreal
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