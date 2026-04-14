Brayan Vera Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Vera didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to a knee issue, Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses reports.

Vera has missed only one of the first seven MLS games of the 2026 season, so his absence would reduce the team's usual defensive power. However, his status is unclear ahead of upcoming matchups. He appeared in a central spot over his most recent starts, so Brandan Craig and Tomas Aviles could be viable alternatives to take his place.