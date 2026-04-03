Brayan Vera Injury: Picks up injury
Vera is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Vera is out for at least a game and possibly more, as the starting defender has gone down with an injury. This will leave a gap in the center of their defense for the time being, as he has not missed a start all season. Tomas Avilles, Dawid Bugaj, Brandon Craig and Jalen Neal could all see starting time in his place while out.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Vera See More