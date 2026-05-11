Brayan Vera News: Clears suspension
Vera has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the clash with Portland on Wednesday.
Vera is back and expected to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last match through suspension. He's helped keep three clean sheets through nine MLS matches for Montreal, making 43 clearances with three blocks and completing 17 tackles.
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