Brayan Vera headshot

Brayan Vera News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Vera has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the clash with Portland on Wednesday.

Vera is back and expected to return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last match through suspension. He's helped keep three clean sheets through nine MLS matches for Montreal, making 43 clearances with three blocks and completing 17 tackles.

Brayan Vera
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Vera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Vera See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024