Brayan Vera News: Heading for suspension
Vera had one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.
Vera will serve his first suspension of the season after picking up his fifth yellow card in 12 matches played. Since his return from injury, the defender started six times in eight appearances, recording 34 clearances with seven blocks and two clean sheets in that span.
