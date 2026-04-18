Brayan Vera News: In starting squad
Vera (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against New York Redbulls.
Vera overcame the uncertainty surrounding his status heading into the weekend, retaining his place in central defense after establishing himself in the role throughout the season, having missed only one of the first seven MLS matches. His presence remains a significant boost for a side that relies heavily on his defensive contributions at the back.
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