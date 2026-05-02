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Brayan Vera News: Sent off against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Vera received a straight red card during Saturday's 3-1 loss to Atlanta United.

Vera picked up a late red card for violent conduct after playing almost the full match as a center-back. This event means he'll be ineligible for at least one MLS match, sitting out next weekend against Orlando. Therefore, his earliest return would come in a subsequent fixture versus Portland. His place in the back line could be filled by Jalen Neal or, if fit, Tomas Aviles (hamstring).

Brayan Vera
CF Montreal
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