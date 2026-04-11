Brayan Vera News: Starting in defense
Vera (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Vera is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash after being cleared from a recent injury concern, returning to his usual role in the back line. The center back had started the five matches prior to the setback, and his return provides a significant boost with his physical presence and stability in defense.
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