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Brayan Vera News: Starting in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vera (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Vera is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash after being cleared from a recent injury concern, returning to his usual role in the back line. The center back had started the five matches prior to the setback, and his return provides a significant boost with his physical presence and stability in defense.

Brayan Vera
CF Montreal
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