Brayan Vera News: Starts Saturday

Vera (undisclosed) is in the initial squad to face D.C. United on Saturday.

Vera regained health after suffering a minor injury during a training session earlier this week. The center-back will consequently remain active as part of a four-man defense that has been rather vulnerable of late. In any case, he should be able to rack up defensive stats after tallying at least three clearances in each of his last seven league starts. His presence in the lineup leaves Brandan Craig on the bench this time.