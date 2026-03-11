Breel Embolo News: Assists as substitute
Embolo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Nice.
Embolo created Ludovic Blas' goal in the second half with his third assist in the season. That was his fourth game off bench in a row and seven overall, to go with 15 starts.
