Breel Embolo headshot

Breel Embolo News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Embolo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Nice.

Embolo created Ludovic Blas' goal in the second half with his third assist in the season. That was his fourth game off bench in a row and seven overall, to go with 15 starts.

Breel Embolo
Rennes
