Breel Embolo News: Assists in draw

Embolo assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Benfica.

Embolo had a tough outing against Benfica on Tuesday despite assisting Monaco's first goal for Takumi Minamino. He missed several opportunities and wasn't at his best, which played a part in Monaco's failure to qualify for the next round. It wouldn't be surprising to see him play less in the upcoming matches with Mika Biereth potentially taking on a larger role up front.