Breel Embolo News: Expected to start up front

Embolo has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to lead the attack, arriving at the tournament in solid form after a productive season with Rennes.

Embolo contributed eight goals and three assists across 31 appearances this season, delivering a consistent output that reaffirms his value as a physical and mobile center-forward capable of both finishing chances and holding up play. His strength, aerial presence and ability to bring teammates into the attack make him a difficult proposition for any defensive unit, while his role as Switzerland's primary penalty taker adds another dimension to his goalscoring potential. At 29, Embolo heads into his third World Cup with the experience and composure needed to perform in the most demanding moments of a major tournament. Embolo is the focal point of Switzerland's attacking structure, with the entire frontline built around his ability to press, combine with teammates and finish in tight spaces. His work rate off the ball is equally valuable, as he constantly creates space for the creative players around him. Switzerland will be counting on him to deliver when chances arise, and his combination of physicality, technical quality and international experience makes him one of the tournament's more complete center-forwards.