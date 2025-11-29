Embolo was a key player in their match against Metz, using his exceptional hold-up play to set up the opening goal with an assist for Valentin Rongier, his first assist of the season. He could have extended the lead with two shots, but luck wasn't on his side. His pressing and defensive work were crucial to his team's victory, as shown by his season-high number of tackles. Embolo is in competition with Mohamed Kader Meite in the frontline but the striker has now started two games in a row, contributing two goals and one assist, highlighting his good form.