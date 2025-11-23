Embolo battled with Monaco's center-backs throughout the clash on Saturday and saw a close-range header blocked shortly after halftime. He eventually got his reward from a set piece, glancing in a header at the near post from Przemyslaw Frankowski's corner to make it 3-0 for the Bretons. His physical presence pinned the defense back and created room for runners on the flanks, contributing to his second goal in his last two appearances, which will likely give him a starting role for upcoming fixtures over youngster Mohamed Kader Meite. The Swissman also contributed a season-high three tackles, highlighting his physical influence on both sides of the ball.