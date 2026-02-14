Breel Embolo headshot

Breel Embolo News: Scores off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Embolo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Embolo came off the bench and slammed the door shut, restoring Rennes' two-goal cushion late by burying Ludovic Blas' cross to make it 3-1 against PSG. His sharp movement and bruising hold-up play gave Rennes an outlet during long defensive stretches, and he made the Parisians pay the moment the game opened up. It was his first appearance off the bench since early November following the dismissal of Habib Beye, and with reports linking Franck Haise to the job and his preference for a single-striker setup, Embolo and Esteban Lepaul are likely battling head-to-head for that lone number nine spot.

Breel Embolo
Rennes
More Stats & News
