Breel Embolo News: Takes three shots in loss

Embolo had three off-target shots, created two chances, drew two fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Brest.

Embolo was one his team's most active players up front but his performance was still far from what his team needed to leave the pitch with a better result. After a encouraging first campaign with Monaco, the forward has been struggling with both physical and performance issues over the last two years, although his five goals and four assists over 24 appearances this campaign are way better numbers than the ones from the previous term.