Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Cuts training short with injury

Chardonnet (undisclosed) had to cut short training Saturday after suffering an injury and left the field in a cart, according to Brest On Air.

Chardonnet's early exit from training raises serious concern given how close the season opener is, and if he does need to miss time, Raphael Le Guen and newcomer Gautier Lloris figure to pair together in central defense in his absence. Further clarity on the severity of the issue will be needed in the coming days as Brest ends its preseason preparations.