Brendan Chardonnet headshot

Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Doesn't play due to rib issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 5:34pm

Chardonnet sat out Sunday's match against Paris Saint-Germain because he was dealing with a discomfort, with coach Eric Roy saying after the game that "There's satisfaction, even though I would have liked to have Brendan Chardonnet available, as he's out with a rib injury".

Chardonnet has been an ever-present member of his side's back line when healthy, making his status a major concern heading into the final couple of fixtures of the season. Prior to this issue, he was averaging a team-high 6.4 clearances per game in league play. Junior Diaz and Raphael Le Guen got the nod in Chardonnet's absence and could continue to feature if required in upcoming fixtures.

Brendan Chardonnet
Brest
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