Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Doesn't play due to rib issue

Chardonnet sat out Sunday's match against Paris Saint-Germain because he was dealing with a discomfort, with coach Eric Roy saying after the game that "There's satisfaction, even though I would have liked to have Brendan Chardonnet available, as he's out with a rib injury".

Chardonnet has been an ever-present member of his side's back line when healthy, making his status a major concern heading into the final couple of fixtures of the season. Prior to this issue, he was averaging a team-high 6.4 clearances per game in league play. Junior Diaz and Raphael Le Guen got the nod in Chardonnet's absence and could continue to feature if required in upcoming fixtures.