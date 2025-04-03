Fantasy Soccer
Brendan Chardonnet headshot

Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Option to face Monaco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Chardonnet (chest) is back available for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Chardonnet missed the last two games with a pneumothorax, four broken ribs, and a ruptured pleura. He underwent surgery and recovered quickly since he is already back two weeks later to face Monaco on Saturday. That said, it is unclear if he will return directly to the starting lineup, though he is a regular starter when fit.

Brendan Chardonnet
Brest
