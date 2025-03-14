Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Out for the time being
Chardonnet (chest) has suffered a serious injury that will sideline him long-term, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference. "Brendan has a pneumothorax, four broken ribs, and a ruptured pleura. He has undergone surgery and will therefore be out for a long time."
Chardonnet suffered a serious chest injury with four broken ribs and will be sidelined for now. This is a major setback as the defender has been a regular starter and missed only four games this season. Abdoulaye Ndiaye will likely replace him in central defense until he returns.
