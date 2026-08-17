Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Ruptures muscle in calf

Chardonnet suffered a calf injury during Saturday's training session, with further examinations confirming a muscle tear, the club announced.

Chardonnet, Brest's captain, is set to miss the start of the season as a result of the tear picked up in the closing stages of preseason preparation. His absence opens the door for Raphael Le Guen and newcomer Gautier Lloris to pair together in central defense in the meantime. Chardonnet is expected to be given a full recovery period before any return to the squad is considered given the muscular nature of the injury. His timeline for a comeback will become clearer in the coming weeks as Brest monitors his progress.