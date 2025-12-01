Chardonnet suffered a head collision in the first half of Sunday's victory against Strasbourg, leaving him with a bleeding nose and pain that started to make him lose vision in one eye. The captain of the Ti-Zef decided to leave his place for a fully fit teammate in order to try to win the game against a tough opponent. Chardonnet will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, although he seemed to be quite positive about his health, which should not rule him out for upcoming fixtures. That said, Julien Le Cardinal will be the likely option to replace him if he had to miss time.