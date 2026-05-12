Brendan Chardonnet Injury: Uncertain for Wednesday

Chardonnet (ribs) is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Strasbourg, according to manager Eric Roy, per Le Telegramme.

Chardonnet had to miss the club's last match with a rib injury and is looking to be heading for the same fate Wednesday, as he is doubtful to face Strasbourg. This is unfortunate for the club, as he is a lead defender for the club, starting in all 28 appearances while recording nine clean sheets. If he is to miss out again, Junior Diaz and Raphael Le Guen will likely earn the role at center-back.