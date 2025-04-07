Brendan Chardonnet News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Chardonnet created one chance, made one tackle, 12 clearances, one interception and four blocks during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monaco.

Chardonnet returned to the team after missing the previous two matches and excelled as usual at the heart of the defense, reaching double digits in clearances for the seventh time in league play this season. Despite missing some games, the center-back is still among Ligue 1's best of the best, ranking sixth in clearances and third in blocks.