Brendan Chardonnet News: Nine clearances in win

Chardonnet recorded two tackles (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-0 victory over Marseille.

Chardonnet quarterbacked Brest's back line during Marseille's second-half surge, keeping the unit compact, owning the air, and shutting down any hopes of a late comeback. With Brest dropping deeper after the break, he stayed ice-cold under pressure, repeatedly stepping in to wipe out danger and racking up nine clearances on the night. The Ti-Zefs captain is on an unreal defensive tear, piling up 38 clearances over his last four games and anchoring two massive clean sheets as the club fights to stack enough points to stay clear of relegation.