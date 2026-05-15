Brendan Chardonnet News: Option for season finale

Chardonnet (ribs) has returned to team training this week and is in contention for Sunday's season finale against Angers, according to coach Eric Roy, per Ouest France.

Chardonnet had missed two consecutive fixtures with a rib injury, but his return to collective sessions is an encouraging development heading into the final game of the season. The Brest captain's availability for the curtain closer at Le Ble would be a fitting way to end the campaign for both player and club.