Brendan Chardonnet News: Picks one match ban

Chardonnet is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Chardonnet picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Auxerre on March. 21. The captain has been a locked-in starter in the back line for the Ti-Zefs, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Soumaila Coulibaly as the likely option to replace him against the AJA.