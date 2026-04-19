Brendan Chardonnet News: Scores goal

Chardonnet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nantes.

By scoring on Sunday, Chardonnet not only assured that Brest would log a point against Nantes but also gave himself his first goal this season. With six shots on goal and 11 chances created, he has four G/A this season, which ties his career-best in the category.