Brendan Chardonnet headshot

Brendan Chardonnet News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Chardonnet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nantes.

By scoring on Sunday, Chardonnet not only assured that Brest would log a point against Nantes but also gave himself his first goal this season. With six shots on goal and 11 chances created, he has four G/A this season, which ties his career-best in the category.

Brendan Chardonnet
Brest
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