Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brendan Chardonnet headshot

Brendan Chardonnet News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Chardonnet is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Chardonnet has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation and is now back available for their next contest. The captain should return directly in the starting XI in the central defense on Saturday for the final game of the season against Nice since he has been an undisputed starter for Brest.

Brendan Chardonnet
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now