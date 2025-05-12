Brendan Chardonnet News: Suspension cleared
Chardonnet is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Chardonnet has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation and is now back available for their next contest. The captain should return directly in the starting XI in the central defense on Saturday for the final game of the season against Nice since he has been an undisputed starter for Brest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now