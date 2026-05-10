Brendan Hines-Ike headshot

Brendan Hines-Ike Injury: Forced off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hines-Ike was unable to continue after suffering an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Hines-Ike limped off the pitch with physical discomfort shortly before halftime during the draw. He's now questionable for upcoming action and could miss a few weeks if he's dealing with a muscular problem. His substitute Jonathan Bell might have a chance to start at center-back if the issue leaves Hines-Ike out of future games.

Brendan Hines-Ike
Austin FC
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