Brendan Hines-Ike Injury: Forced off Sunday

Hines-Ike was unable to continue after suffering an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Hines-Ike limped off the pitch with physical discomfort shortly before halftime during the draw. He's now questionable for upcoming action and could miss a few weeks if he's dealing with a muscular problem. His substitute Jonathan Bell might have a chance to start at center-back if the issue leaves Hines-Ike out of future games.