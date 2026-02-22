Brendan Hines-Ike News: Bags opener in season opener

Hines-Ike scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Hines-Ike scored Austin's first goal of the 2026 season Saturday, a header in the 7th minute assisted by Facundo Torres. It was one of two shots he put on target across his full 90 minutes of action. He added two clearances and one blocked shot on the defensive end.