Brendan Hines-Ike headshot

Brendan Hines-Ike News: Bags opener in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hines-Ike scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.

Hines-Ike scored Austin's first goal of the 2026 season Saturday, a header in the 7th minute assisted by Facundo Torres. It was one of two shots he put on target across his full 90 minutes of action. He added two clearances and one blocked shot on the defensive end.

Brendan Hines-Ike
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Hines-Ike See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Hines-Ike See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
325 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024