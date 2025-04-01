Brendan Hines-Ike News: Stalwart defensive performance

Hines-Ike recorded two tackles (zero won), 12 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Hines-Ike was an impediment to the St. Lous City attack Sunday, leading Austin FC with 12 clearances and registering three blocks and one clearance en route to securing the team's third clean sheet of the season. Over his last four appearances (four starts), the central defender has averaged 10.25 clearances per appearance. Hines-Ike has started and played the full 90 minuets in each of Austin FC's first six MLS fixtures.