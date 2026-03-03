Brendan Hines-Ike headshot

Brendan Hines-Ike News: Three shots from defence

March 3, 2026

Hines-Ike registered three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus D.C. United.

Hines-Ike took three shots as his side won 1-0 against D.C. United. He scored in the opening game of the season, having not scored in 33 games last season. He has already attempted five shots this season, with three shots on target. In total, he took 10 shots last season and didn't get one on target.

