Brendan McSorley News: Scores game tying goal
McSorley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New York City FC.
McSorley's sub ended up being huge as he recorded the game tying goal in injury time for St Louis. He's only been a bench option in the attacking end for the side with five appearances as a sub, recording six shots (five on target) and four crosses in 98 minutes of play.
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