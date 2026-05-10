Brendan McSorley News: Subbed in and subbed out

McSorley generated two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

McSorley replaced Sangbin Jeong at halftime, hit the woodwork in the 71st minute, and was substituted by Miguel Perez in the 90th minute following Chris Durkin's late sending off. All of McSorley's 10 appearances this season have been as a substitute, and he is yet to start a game.