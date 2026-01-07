Aaronson was unable to continue playing after finding the back of the net from both inside and outside the box in the 32nd and 79th minutes, respectively, of this match. It remains unclear whether the attacker picked up a significant problem, so he'll attempt to recover ahead of the upcoming FA Cup and EPL activity. However, the event of his absence could be a crucial blow to the squad, while his substitute in Wednesday's clash Wilfried Gnonto could be a possible beneficiary of the playing time he would miss.