Brenden Aaronson Injury: Suffers apparent knee injury

Aaronson was forced off in the 60th minute of Sunday's 1-0 win over Brighton after dropping to the ground holding his left knee, raising serious concerns over his World Cup participation with the United States, according to AP News.

Aaronson received treatment from club doctors before walking off gingerly to be replaced, with the nature and severity of the issue yet to be confirmed. The timing could not be worse for the American forward, who is fighting for a place in manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad being named on May 26, with the USMNT set to begin training the following day in Fayetteville, Georgia. Aaronson was part of the 2022 World Cup roster and will be desperate to prove his fitness before the squad announcement, with the club set to assess the extent of the knee issue over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.