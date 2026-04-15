Brenden Aaronson News: Assist in win

Aaronson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Manchester United.

Aaronson came into Monday's clash expecting a tough test against one of the best teams in the country. He faced that and came out on top with an excellent assist and a pair of chances created during the surprise win. The attacking midfielder has plenty of talent, but has struggled at times to produce consistently in a team that can't always play on the front foot.