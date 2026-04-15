Brenden Aaronson headshot

Brenden Aaronson News: Assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Aaronson assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Manchester United.

Aaronson came into Monday's clash expecting a tough test against one of the best teams in the country. He faced that and came out on top with an excellent assist and a pair of chances created during the surprise win. The attacking midfielder has plenty of talent, but has struggled at times to produce consistently in a team that can't always play on the front foot.

Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
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