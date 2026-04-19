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Brenden Aaronson News: Delivers one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Aaronson assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Aaronson marked his 100th competitive start for the club in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton by delivering a perfectly-weighted cross in the first half that Noah Okafor swept home to double the lead. The American midfielder has now recorded four goals and five assists across 32 Premier League appearances this season.

Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
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