Brenden Aaronson headshot

Brenden Aaronson News: Finds starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Aaronson (dead leg) is in the starting XI for Sunday's season finale against West Ham United.

Aaronson shook off the dead leg that had forced him off in the 60th minute of Sunday's win over Brighton, with manager Daniel Farke's reassuring update proving well-founded as the American forward is handed a starting role for the curtain closer. The midfielder has been one of Leeds' most productive players this season, contributing four goals, five assists and 33 key passes across 36 Premier League appearances including 29 starts, and his presence in the first eleven is a welcome boost for a side heading into a high-stakes finale. His clearance is equally significant on the international stage, with coach Mauricio Pochettino set to announce the USMNT squad for the home World Cup on May 26, and Aaronson's fitness now appearing to be in no serious doubt ahead of that announcement.

Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
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