Aaronson was active but quiet in terms of direct returns Saturday: he logged five tackles, placed one inaccurate cross, had the most shots in the match for his side (five total, one on target) and picked up a yellow card. He also featured in the defensive wall that was breached by Antoine Semenyo's goal scoring free kick, drawing criticism for his positioning. In past games, Aaronson has been more of a workhorse: his underlying metrics (shots, key passes, dribbles) show consistent attacking intent though low end-product (goals\/assists). He currently has no goals or assists for Leeds this season.