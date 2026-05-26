Brenden Aaronson News: Four shots without a goal

Aaronson registered four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 loss against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Aaronson attempted four shots and created a chance but was unable to provide a return against West Ham. This was just the second time this season he has attmpted four or more shots in a season which has seen him score four goals and provide five assists.